76ers' Ben Simmons: Sniffs triple-double in win

Simmons scored 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-4 FT) while adding nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 103-94 win over the Jazz.

One game after going a perfect 7-for-7 from the charity stripe, Simmons had his most embarrassing night from the line of the season. Given his other contributions, however -- including a seventh straight game with multiple steals -- fantasy GM invested in the 23-year-old likely aren't complaining too much.