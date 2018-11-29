76ers' Ben Simmons: Solid effort in limited minutes
Simmons ended with 14 points (5-9 Fg, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 117-91 victory over the Knicks.
Simmons played just 24 minutes Wednesday in what was a lopsided encounter. In fact, aside from the game against the Magic in which he injured his back, this was Simmons lowest minutes total for the season. Despite the reduced action, Simmons was still able to contribute in a number of areas. His free-throw troubles continue to be an issue but are nothing new to those who drafted him.
