76ers' Ben Simmons: Solid effort marred by turnovers

Simmons scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in 44 minutes during Tuesday's 119-107 loss to the Raptors.

With the Sixers short-handed, Simmons was forced to shoulder a heavy workload, and fatigue combined with tough defensive pressure from the likes of Kawhi Leonard contributed to his game-high six turnovers. The second-year player still scored 20-plus points for the third straight game and the eighth time in the last 12 contests, and Simmons is averaging an impressive 19.2 points, 10.3 boards, 8.1 assists and 1.3 steals over that stretch.