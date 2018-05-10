Simmons totaled 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 114-112 loss to Boston.

Simmons and the 76ers fought hard but eventually fell to the Celtics in Game Five of their playoff series, eliminating them from the post-season. Simmons was somewhat underwhelming in this series, taking some of the shine off what has been a spectacular rookie season. Simmons and his young teammates are going to learn a lot from this defeat and will likely come back bigger and stronger next season. The future is bright in Philadelphia.

