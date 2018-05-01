Simmons posted 18 points (6-11 FG, 6-11 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 42 minutes during Philadelphia's 117-101 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Simmons logged a game-high amount of minutes, but he also committed the most turnovers (seven) on either squad. The second-year star's scoring total was his best since Game 3 of the first-round series versus the Heat, although he failed to hit double digits in the rebounding column for the first time since Game 2 against Miami. Simmons still finished with a trademark solid all-around line, and he'll look to up his contributions further when the Sixers attempt to even the series in Thursday's Game 2.