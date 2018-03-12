76ers' Ben Simmons: Solid stat line in Sunday's win
Simmons registered 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 win over the Nets.
The dynamic second-year man was relatively efficient with his limited shots, and as customary, he supplemented his scoring with strong rebound and assist numbers. Simmons' scoring totals tend to fluctuate to an extent due to the high usage of some of his teammates, but his work as a facilitator and on the boards helps him prop up his lines significantly. Factoring in Sunday's production, the LSU product has hauled in between five and nine rebounds while dishing out between six and 15 assists in the first six games of March.
