Simmons will start at center for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Wizards, Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice reports.

With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined for at least one game, the Sixers will go with an unconventional look and move Simmons to the nominal center spot, while Matisse Thybulle enters the lineup on the wing. Offensively, Simmons has had an up-and-down series, and he's particularly struggled from the free-throw line, where he's just 5-of-20 through four games. The move to center likely won't have much of an impact on his role as a playmaker, but on defense he'll be tasked with making up for the loss of Embiid as a paint-protector.