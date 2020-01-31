76ers' Ben Simmons: Starting Thursday
Simmons (illness) is starting Thursday against the Hawks, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Simmons was being considered probable due to illness, so it's no surprise to see his name in the starting lineup. He should be cleared to take on his normal workload Thursday evening and is averaging 37.6 minutes over his last five contests.
