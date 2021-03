Simmons and teammate Joel Embiid may be ineligible to play in Sunday's All-Star game due to contact tracing from an individual likely to be infected with COVID-19, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The contact occurred through the pair's personal barber, and he is being retested after producing an inconclusive initial result, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Simmons will serve as a reserve for Team LeBron if cleared to play Sunday.