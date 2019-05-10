76ers' Ben Simmons: Stellar showing in Game 6 win
Simmons supplied 21 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, and six assists in 34 minutes during Thursday's 112-101 Game 6 win over the Raptors.
Simmons bounced back in a big way following Tuesday's terrible showing, providing an efficient scoring performance while protecting possession (zero turnovers). Simmons had been held to single digits in scoring in two of the first five games of this series, with two of those double-digit outings being 10-point efforts. Nevertheless, Simmons picked a good time to raise his level of play, and he'll look to stay aggressive during Sunday's Game 7.
