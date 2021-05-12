Simmons collected 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 103-94 loss to the Pacers on Tuesday.

Simmons had a strong all-around effort in his return to the lineup after a one-game absence due to a sore back. It was the guard's first 20-point scoring game since March 23, as he was forced to look for his shot more with Joel Embiid (illness) out of the lineup. Simmons has averaged 13.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals across his last four games.