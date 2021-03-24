Simmons registered 22 points (7-15 FG, 8-14 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in a 108-98 victory over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Simmons had another strong all-around performance and had only two turnovers after recording seven in back-to-back games heading into Tuesday's contest. The guard has been forced to be slightly more aggressive scoring the basketball with Joel Embiid (knee) out of the lineup. In his last five games, Simmons has averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game.