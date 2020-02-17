76ers' Ben Simmons: Strong effort in All-Star victory

Simmons amassed 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 157-155 victory over Team Giannis.

Simmons played a team-high 29 minutes Sunday, contributing across the board. In what was a highly competitive matchup, Simmons certainly didn't look out of place amongst the NBA elite. Simmons has been fantastic for the 76ers this season and currently leads the league in steals with 2.2 per game. The 76ers are in a tough battle to gain a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference and Simmons is going to need to maintain his current production if they are to secure a home playoff series.