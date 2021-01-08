Simmons recorded 11 points (4-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 122-109 loss to the Nets.
It was a disappointing effort from Simmons and the Sixers, as Philly fell to Brooklyn despite the latter being down Kyrie Irving (personal) and Kevin Durant (COVID-19 protocol). Thursday marked the first time this season Simmons recorded fewer than six rebounds and/or fewer than four assists. In general, Simmons has remained his steady self this season -- a nightly triple-double threat with good defensive numbers.
