Simmons totaled five points (2-11 FG, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 24 minutes in a 114-94 victory over Cleveland on Thursday.

Simmons' scoring wasn't needed by Philadelphia in the easy win, but the point guard's atypical poor shooting effort didn't help fantasy managers who roster him. The scoring output tied for Simmons' lowest this season and came three games after a dismal nine-point, 1-for-7 performance against the Lakers on March 25. Of further concern is Simmons' 10 total assists over his past three games -- well below his mark of 7.4 dimes per game on the campaign. Still, the 24-year-old chipped in a healthy 13 rebounds Thursday and is is shooting 55.7 percent from the field overall this season, so there's little reason to panic over a few recent subpar games.