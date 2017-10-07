Simmons scored eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 FT) while adding five assists, three rebounds and three steals in 23 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Celtics.

While his raw production looks good, particularly his five assists, Simmons also committed five turnovers and four fouls in addition to his poor showing at the free-throw line. The first overall pick in the 2016 draft has dazzling skills and should have the ball in his hands more often than not as the Sixers try to utilize him in a point-forward role, but after missing all of last season with a foot injury there could be plenty of growing pains ahead for Simmons.