76ers' Ben Simmons: Struggles in Friday's loss
Simmons scored eight points (3-8 FG, 2-6 FT) while adding five assists, three rebounds and three steals in 23 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Celtics.
While his raw production looks good, particularly his five assists, Simmons also committed five turnovers and four fouls in addition to his poor showing at the free-throw line. The first overall pick in the 2016 draft has dazzling skills and should have the ball in his hands more often than not as the Sixers try to utilize him in a point-forward role, but after missing all of last season with a foot injury there could be plenty of growing pains ahead for Simmons.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Flashes stat-stuffing potential Wednesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: '100 percent' healthy heading into camp•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Impressing in offseason workouts•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Expected to spend time at point guard•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Cleared for full basketball activities•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Will not play in Summer League•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...