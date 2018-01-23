76ers' Ben Simmons: Struggles in loss to Grizzlies
Simmons scored six points on 3-of-8 shooting to go along with seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 105-101 loss to the Grizzlies.
Already on a notable downward trend, Simmons tied his lowest scoring output of the season while finishing with his third fewest shot attempts. Furthermore, the rookie was passive on the glass as well, finishing with fewer than six rebounds for the fifth time in the last seven games. Simmons' ability to contribute on multiple areas masked his occasional struggles shooting the ball earlier this season, but his 11.6 points, 5.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game over the last five look quite ordinary.
