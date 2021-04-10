Simmons recorded 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-9 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, five steals and a block across 34 minutes in Friday's loss against the Pelicans.

Simmons has gone six straight games without reaching the 15-point mark and hasn't scored 20 points in any of his last eight contests, so this has been a disappointing season for fantasy managers who counted on Simmons for sustained scoring production. That said, he still holds strong value and a reasonably high floor due to his elite ability to contribute across the stat sheet on any given night. The fact that he's still considered an above-average fantasy asset despite posting career-worst marks in points and assists thus far in the current campaign sends quite a message regarding his talent and upside.