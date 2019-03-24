76ers' Ben Simmons: Stuffs stat sheet in loss

Simmons produced 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks over 35 minutes in the 76ers' loss to the Hawks on Saturday.

Simmons stuffed the stat sheet once again, producing big numbers across the board. It's a typical showing for Simmons, who has averaged a near triple-double this season. While he has no three-point game to speak of and struggles from the charity stripe, he's an elite guard option because of his big counting stats.