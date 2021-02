Simmons totaled 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-6 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks across 35 minutes in Sunday's victory over the Pacers.

Simmons was aggressive early and scored 12 of his season-high 21 points in the first half. He was also aggressive on the defensive end, collecting two of his four steals in the first quarter. In his last five games, Simmons is averaging 16 points, 7 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals while taking an average of 10.6 shots per game.