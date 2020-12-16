Simmons posted 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 108-99 preseason win over the Celtics.

Simmons operated as the floor general for the Sixers in this one and, while he took a backseat in terms of scoring compared to Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, he dished out a team-high six assists while posting a plus-13 plus-minus, the second-highest mark in the team behind Harris. Simmons enters this season fully healthy and, based on what happened against the Celtics, he's expected to dictate the tempo of the Sixers' offense once the regular season begins.