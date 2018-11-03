Simmons finished with nine points (2-4 FG, 5-6 FT), five assists, five rebounds and five steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 win over Detroit.

Though Simmons struggled on offense, recording his first single-digit scoring effort of the year (discounting the game he played eight minutes due to injury), he was in control defensively. His five steals mark a season high and is just the fourth time in his career that he's reached that number.