76ers' Ben Simmons: Subpar offensive effort Saturday
Simmons finished with nine points (2-4 FG, 5-6 FT), five assists, five rebounds and five steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 win over Detroit.
Though Simmons struggled on offense, recording his first single-digit scoring effort of the year (discounting the game he played eight minutes due to injury), he was in control defensively. His five steals mark a season high and is just the fourth time in his career that he's reached that number.
