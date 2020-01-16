76ers' Ben Simmons: Superb showing in comeback win

Simmons racked up 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-7 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Nets.

Simmons struggled from the charity stripe but was extremely efficient nonetheless while logging his 22nd double-double through 40 appearances. After a slow start in that area, he has posted 10 double-doubles in the last 12 games, two of which were also triple-doubles. Moreover, Simmons has some more excellent opportunities to fill up the stat sheet upcoming with the injury-riddled Bulls on deck for Friday and the Knicks on tap for Saturday.