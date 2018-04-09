Simmons had 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-6 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, four steals and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 victory over the Mavericks.

Simmons was quiet by his lofty standards, but still managed a full line including four steals. He has lived up to the hype in both fantasy and reality and has basically locked up the Rookie of the Year award. The 76ers are pushing for the third overall seed in the East and Simmons should see his normal allocation of minutes over the two remaining games of the regular season.