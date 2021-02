Simmons totaled 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a loss to Phoenix on Saturday.

Simmons put together a respectable stat line in the loss, though both his rebound and assist totals were below his season average. The point guard came into the contest with two double-doubles over his past three games and should continue to be a constant contributor across the board moving forward -- just don't expect any three-pointers or a palatable free-throw percentage.