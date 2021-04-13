Simmons scored only eight points (3-6 FG, 2-6 FT) while adding seven assists, six rebounds and a steal over 24 minutes Monday in the win over the Mavs.

Simmons has nights where he completely takes over a game with his aggressiveness. Monday night was not one of them as Joel Embiid stole the show from the opening tip. Simmons has taken fewer than 10 shots in eight of his last 10 games while scoring no more than 15 points in any contest during that span. For the season, he is averaging career lows in points, assists, rebounds and minutes played.