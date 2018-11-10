76ers' Ben Simmons: Teases triple-double in OT win over Hornets
Simmons scored 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 FT) while adding 13 assists, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 133-132 overtime win over the Hornets.
The 22-year-old just missed collecting his third triple-double of the season, but Simmons had to content himself with his eighth double-double instead. Mediocre free-throwing shooting aside, the second-year star is producing huge fantasy numbers so far, and with Joel Embiid also taking his game to another level, Simmons doesn't seem likely to slow down any time soon.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 20 points in Sunday's loss•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Subpar offensive effort Saturday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Hands out 11 assists Thursday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Sloppy double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with triple-double Monday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-doubles despite inefficient night•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...