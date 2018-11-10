Simmons scored 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 FT) while adding 13 assists, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 133-132 overtime win over the Hornets.

The 22-year-old just missed collecting his third triple-double of the season, but Simmons had to content himself with his eighth double-double instead. Mediocre free-throwing shooting aside, the second-year star is producing huge fantasy numbers so far, and with Joel Embiid also taking his game to another level, Simmons doesn't seem likely to slow down any time soon.

