76ers' Ben Simmons: Teases triple-double in Saturday's win
Simmons scored 16 points (8-13 FG) while adding nine assists, eight rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 116-94 win over the Bucks.
The rookie seemed to hit a wall around Christmas -- he hasn't recorded even a double-double in his last 12 games, averaging 14.9 points, 5.5 assists, 5.4 boards, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks over that stretch -- but Saturday's performance offers some hope that Simmons might be finding his early-season form again. The 21-year-old's floor remains very high due to his multi-category contributions, but it's his ceiling that makes him such a valuable fantasy asset even in re-draft formats.
