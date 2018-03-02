Simmons scored 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 win over the Cavaliers.

The 21-year-old doesn't have a three-point shot yet and has struggled from the free-throw line, but those are really the only blemishes on Simmons' stat line. He's in a two-horse race with Utah's Donovan Mitchell for the Rookie of the Year Award, and if Simmons can lead the Sixers to their first playoff appearance since 2011-12 it could put him over the top.