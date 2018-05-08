Simmons accounted for 19 points (6-15 FG, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Philadelphia's 103-92 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Simmons made up for his critical miscue in Game 3, one that led to an Al Horford steal that helped seal the Celtics' overtime victory. The second-year pro's scoring total was his best since Game 3 of the first-round series against the Heat, while his rebound haul served as his highest since he'd also hauled down 13 boards in Game 4 of the first-round series. Simmons' contributions figure to once again be pivotal to the Sixers' efforts in Wednesday's Game 5.