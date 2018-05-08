76ers' Ben Simmons: Thrives in Game 4 win
Simmons accounted for 19 points (6-15 FG, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Philadelphia's 103-92 win over the Celtics in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Simmons made up for his critical miscue in Game 3, one that led to an Al Horford steal that helped seal the Celtics' overtime victory. The second-year pro's scoring total was his best since Game 3 of the first-round series against the Heat, while his rebound haul served as his highest since he'd also hauled down 13 boards in Game 4 of the first-round series. Simmons' contributions figure to once again be pivotal to the Sixers' efforts in Wednesday's Game 5.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Commits key turnover in Game 3 loss•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Solid performance to open series•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Records double-double in Game Five•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-doubles in Game Four victory•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with triple-double Thursday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Unable to pull out victory Monday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....