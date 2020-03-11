76ers' Ben Simmons: To be re-evaluated in three weeks

Simmons (back) will be re-evaluated in three weeks as he rehabs a lower-back nerve impingement, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is not exactly the most encouraging news, as Simmons has already missed eight of the last nine games and will now be sidelined through at least the end of the month. For fantasy purposes, this essentially ends his season, though the hope is that Simmons can return in time for the NBA postseason, which begins in mid-April.