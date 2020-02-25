76ers' Ben Simmons: To be re-evaluated in two weeks

Simmons (back) suffered nerve impingement in his lower back and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The guard underwent a series of evaluations and tests on his back and they ultimately revealed the apparent nerve issue. As a result, Simmons will need approximately two weeks to recover, at which point he will then be re-evaluated by the 76ers' medical staff. With that in mind, Simmons will miss at least the next six matchups, though the former LSU standout could remain sidelined beyond that time frame. Shake Milton got the start at point guard Monday night, and he should continue to hold a larger role as long as Simmons remains out.