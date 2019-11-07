76ers' Ben Simmons: To be re-evaluated Thursday
Simmons strained his AC joint and will be re-evaluated Thursday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The initial evaluation of Simmons' injury doesn't make it appear to be overly serious, which is a relief for the 76ers. That said, his status is still up in the air for Friday's tilt with Denver and will depend heavily on the results of tomorrow's evaluation. In the event he's held out, look for Raul Neto and Josh Richardson to share point guard duties with Trey Burke possibly factoring in off the bench.
