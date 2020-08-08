Simmons (knee) will undergo surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. He will be leaving the bubble and a timetable for a return will be established at a later time.

This is close to a worst-case scenario for Simmons, as he'll have to leave the bubble to undergo surgery. That puts his status for the playoffs in jeopardy, and whether he returns or not this season could be determined by how far the 76ers can go without him. In his absence, the 76ers have put Al Horford back in the starting five next to Joel Embiid, and both players should see increased usage. Tobias Harris may also need to be relied upon more as a scorer, while more minutes are undoubtedly in line for Shake Milton and Josh Richardson.