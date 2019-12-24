76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-double against Detroit
Simmons had 16 points (8-14 FG), 17 assists and 13 rebounds in 37 minutes during Monday's 125-109 win at the Pistons.
Simmons tied his season-best mark in rebounds, while posting a season-high figure for assists. He hasn't scored as expected this season -- posting 20 or more points just four times thus far -- but Simmons does enough across the board to remain a must-start player regardless of the format.
