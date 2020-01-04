76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-double against Houston

Simmons had 29 points (13-20 FG, 3-7 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists, four blocks and three steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 118-108 loss at Houston.

Simmons had his best game of the season in this loss -- he tied his season-best mark for rebounds, posted his second-best scoring output, and registered a season-high mark on blocks. Simmons is a player who can takeover a game on any given minute and his ability to fill the stat sheet is quite special, as evidenced by the fact that he's averaging almost a triple-double over his last six games -- 17.7 points, 10.5 assists and 9.8 rebounds. He will aim to continue this strong run of play Monday at home against the Thunder.