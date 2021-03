Simmons totaled 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 12 assists, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 45 minutes during Wednesday's OT loss to the Bucks.

Simmons had a hard time getting his shot to fall, hitting under 45 percent of his shots for just the fifth time in 29 games since the calendar moved to 2021. After dropping 20 points in four of 10 contests last month, Simmons has failed to do so thus far through March, though he's added double-digit rebounds in two straight.