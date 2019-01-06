76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-double in Saturday's win
Simmons exploded for 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 FT), 14 rebounds, and 11 assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 106-100 win over the Mavericks.
Simmons was sensational, supplying his sixth triple-double through 39 appearances and even knocking down some tough fadeaway jumpers in half-court sets. While he didn't provide any steals or blocks and struggled from the charity stripe in this one, Simmons is elite across all formats thanks to his ability to contribute in every category except three-point shooting.
