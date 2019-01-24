76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-double in win over Spurs

Simmons scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 15 assists, 10 rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 win over the Spurs.

It's his eighth triple-double of the season and the 20th of his young career -- only Oscar Robertson hit that mark sooner, collecting No. 20 in only his 45th game compared to Simmons' 129. The guard is putting together a massive January, scoring 20-plus in seven of 12 games while averaging 18.3 points, 10.2 boards, 9.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting an eye-popping 57.8 percent from the floor.