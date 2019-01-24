76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-double in win over Spurs
Simmons scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 15 assists, 10 rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 win over the Spurs.
It's his eighth triple-double of the season and the 20th of his young career -- only Oscar Robertson hit that mark sooner, collecting No. 20 in only his 45th game compared to Simmons' 129. The guard is putting together a massive January, scoring 20-plus in seven of 12 games while averaging 18.3 points, 10.2 boards, 9.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting an eye-popping 57.8 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...