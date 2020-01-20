76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-double in win
Simmons went for a 34-point (12-14 FG, 10-14 FT), 12-assist, 12-rebound triple-double in Monday's win over Brooklyn.
In one of the better games of Simmons' career, he led the Sixers in all three categories, while also added five steals and two blocks across 42 minutes. It was Simmons' fourth triple-double of the season and his second in the month of January. He's now topped 20 points in five straight games -- by far his longest streak of the season.
