76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-double plus four steals

Simmons went off for 19 points (6-13 FG, 7-10 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 win over the Bulls.

Simmons amassed his fifth triple-double through 52 appearances this season. He's averaging career highs in assists, steals and minutes and maintaining career-best shooting percentages from the field, the charity stripe and beyond the arc, though he's still just two-for-six from beyond the arc here in 2019-20.