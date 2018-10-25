Simmons had 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 loss to the Bucks.

Simmons was questionable coming into this game after missing the previous outing with a back injury. He was given right up until tipoff to prove his fitness and after going through pregame warm-ups, he took his place in the starting lineup. He was able to play 37 minutes and appeared healthy, recording a triple-double despite some uncharacteristic poor shooting. The 76ers are off to a 2-and-3 start on the season but will look to get things moving in the right direction when they travel to Charlotte on Saturday.