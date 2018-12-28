76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-doubles in big road win
Simmons supplied 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and one block across 31 minutes in the 76ers' 114-97 win over the Jazz on Thursday.
Simmons served as the ideal complement to the efforts of J.J. Redick and Joel Embiid, and he supplied both with plenty of scoring opportunities through his elite facilitating skills. The second-year guard has notched at least a double-double in four straight, with two of those performances actually qualifying as triple-doubles. The 22-year-old continues to offer excellent across-the board production, and he's enjoyed a particularly efficient offensive month overall. Simmons is shooting well over 60 percent across 12 December games, upping his already formidable fantasy stock.
