76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-doubles in easy win Sunday
Simmons produced 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 FT), 14 assists, 11 rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 128-105 victory over the Cavaliers.
Simmons had reached triple-double numbers by the third quarter as the 76ers blew out the Cavaliers on Sunday. Much like the rest of the starters, Simmons was not needed during the final term which afforded him some extra rest before having to back up on Monday.
