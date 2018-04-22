Simmons finished with 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 106-102 victory over Miami.

Simmons became the youngest player since Magic Johnson in 1980, to record a triple-double in a post-season game. He took over late in the game to pull out a narrow victory in a game the 76ers probably shouldn't have won. The fact they ground out a victory despite giving up 26 turnovers is certainly a good sign for them moving forward.