76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-doubles in Wednesday's victory
Simmons totaled 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals across 36 minutes during a 104-102 win over the Heat on Wednesday.
Simmons picked up his sixth triple-double of the season in the victory. The 18 points marked his best scoring total since Feb. 2 as he stepped up his scoring a bit with Joel Embiid (ankle) sidelined. Simmons has also been picking up steals at a tremendous rate recently, with at least three steals in four of the last five games.
