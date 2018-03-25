Simmons had 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 FT), 13 assists, 12 rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 120-108 victory over the Timberwolves.

Simmons did it all again Saturday, posting his 10th triple-double of the season. The 76ers continue to push Cleveland for the third seed in the East and are hitting form at the right end of the season. Simmons has been a beast this season with his only downfall being the free-throw shooting. That being said, he doesn't get to the line with the same regularity as some of the other elite point-guards, so the effect is somewhat negated.