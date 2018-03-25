76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-doubles yet again in victory
Simmons had 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 FT), 13 assists, 12 rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 120-108 victory over the Timberwolves.
Simmons did it all again Saturday, posting his 10th triple-double of the season. The 76ers continue to push Cleveland for the third seed in the East and are hitting form at the right end of the season. Simmons has been a beast this season with his only downfall being the free-throw shooting. That being said, he doesn't get to the line with the same regularity as some of the other elite point-guards, so the effect is somewhat negated.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Picks up unusual double-double•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Nets 13 points Wednesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts ninth triple-double in Monday's win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts triple-double Thursday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Notches triple-double in loss•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Solid stat line in Sunday's win•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...