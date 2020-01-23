76ers' Ben Simmons: Two assists shy of triple-double
Simmons scored 17 points (5-7 FG, 0-0 3PT, 7-9 FT) and added 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 107-95 loss to Toronto.
Simmons came just a couple passes shy of a second-straight triple-double. The only negative to his evening was his eight turnovers, more than the rest of the team combined and a season high for the 23-year-old.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts massive triple-double in win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 21 versus Knicks•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Superb showing in comeback win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Logs 24 points, 14 boards•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-double plus four swipes•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Just misses another double-double•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...