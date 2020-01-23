76ers' Ben Simmons: Two assists shy of triple-double

Simmons scored 17 points (5-7 FG, 0-0 3PT, 7-9 FT) and added 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 107-95 loss to Toronto.

Simmons came just a couple passes shy of a second-straight triple-double. The only negative to his evening was his eight turnovers, more than the rest of the team combined and a season high for the 23-year-old.