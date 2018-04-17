76ers' Ben Simmons: Unable to pull out victory Monday
Simmons had 24 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Monday's 113-103 loss to the Heat.
Simmons closed in on yet another triple-double but was let down by the shooting of those around him. With the majority of the team struggling from the field, the offensive responsibility fell back onto Simmons and he came through with a team-high 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting. The 76ers will have four days off before traveling to Miami to face the Heat in a pivotal Game 3.
