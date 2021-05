Simmons is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic with back stiffness.

The 24-year-old posted 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, a block and a steal in 26 minutes Friday against the Magic, but he continues to battle the back issue that cost him a game earlier in May. Simmons figures to play a lesser role even if available since Philadelphia has already secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference.